Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,610,000 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the January 15th total of 4,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE TSN traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.51. 2,070,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,931,552. Tyson Foods has a 12 month low of $60.99 and a 12 month high of $94.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.43.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $10.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

In related news, CEO Noel W. White sold 17,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $1,589,997.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 15,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $1,417,585.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,180 shares of company stock valued at $3,011,152. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. BB&T Corp increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 24.4% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 86,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,440,000 after purchasing an additional 16,941 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth about $3,008,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 46,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSN. ValuEngine upgraded Tyson Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective (up from $83.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.23.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

