U Network 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.10 Million (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. U Network has a market capitalization of $8.09 million and $1.10 million worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, U Network has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. One U Network token can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, HADAX, DDEX and DEx.top.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get U Network alerts:

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 108.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000224 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About U Network

U Network (UUU) is a token. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ. The official message board for U Network is medium.com/unetwork. U Network’s official website is u.network.

U Network Token Trading

U Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Bibox, HitBTC, DDEX, DEx.top and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire U Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase U Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for U Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for U Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.