Ubiq (UBQ) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.02 Million

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Ubiq has a market cap of $5.02 million and approximately $10,696.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ubiq has traded 24.8% higher against the dollar. One Ubiq coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001189 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ubiq alerts:

Expanse (EXP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Ubiq

Ubiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2016. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart. The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com.

Ubiq Coin Trading

Ubiq can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Cryptopia and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ubiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.