UGAS (UGAS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.75 Million

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 15th. UGAS has a total market capitalization of $4.75 million and $1.06 million worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UGAS has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One UGAS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0277 or 0.00000280 BTC on exchanges including Huobi Global, Bgogo and Huobi Korea.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00050252 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 267.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.64 or 0.00490454 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $616.24 or 0.06213203 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00068520 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005139 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00025253 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003578 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001528 BTC.

UGAS Token Profile

UGAS (CRYPTO:UGAS) is a token. It launched on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 tokens. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB. The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io.

UGAS Token Trading

UGAS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, Huobi Global and Bgogo. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UGAS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

