Ultiledger (ULT) Price Tops $0.0248 on Major Exchanges

Ultiledger (CURRENCY:ULT) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 15th. Over the last week, Ultiledger has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Ultiledger token can now be bought for approximately $0.0248 or 0.00000250 BTC on exchanges including Bytex and CoinEx. Ultiledger has a market capitalization of $15.63 million and approximately $2.48 million worth of Ultiledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ultiledger alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $319.00 or 0.03220462 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010096 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00245116 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000805 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00044828 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00152937 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About Ultiledger

Ultiledger’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 630,904,568 tokens. Ultiledger’s official website is www.ultiledger.io. Ultiledger’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ultiledger is medium.com/@ultiledger.io.

Buying and Selling Ultiledger

Ultiledger can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx and Bytex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultiledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultiledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultiledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultiledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultiledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.