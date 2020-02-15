Ultra Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.95 Million (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $10.95 million and approximately $72,973.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ultra has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. One Ultra token can now be bought for about $0.0489 or 0.00000478 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10,060.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $479.54 or 0.04755345 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003657 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002648 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.00 or 0.00803517 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005579 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00010321 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 223,921,786 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io.

Ultra Token Trading

Ultra can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

