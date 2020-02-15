Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Position Increased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,757 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Umpqua worth $4,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Umpqua by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Umpqua by 5.6% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 14,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Umpqua by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 64,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Umpqua by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 351,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Umpqua by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 10,500 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $177,765.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,338.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UMPQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens raised Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $17.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.79 and its 200-day moving average is $16.74. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a 52-week low of $15.06 and a 52-week high of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Umpqua had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 24.07%. The company had revenue of $310.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

