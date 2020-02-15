UNICORN Token (UNI) Price Tops $0.0018 on Major Exchanges

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 15th. During the last seven days, UNICORN Token has traded down 24.7% against the dollar. One UNICORN Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges including Hoo and CoinBene. UNICORN Token has a market capitalization of $191,933.00 and $6,717.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UNICORN Token alerts:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00008264 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000220 BTC.

About UNICORN Token

UNICORN Token (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 tokens. UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI. UNICORN Token’s official website is unicorn.cm.

Buying and Selling UNICORN Token

UNICORN Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hoo. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNICORN Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNICORN Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UNICORN Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNICORN Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.