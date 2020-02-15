Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,137 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.09% of Uniqure worth $2,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QURE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uniqure by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 11,415 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Uniqure by 9.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Uniqure during the third quarter worth $3,076,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Uniqure by 21.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Uniqure during the third quarter worth $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on QURE shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Uniqure in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Uniqure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Uniqure in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Uniqure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Uniqure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.38.

QURE opened at $63.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.33, a current ratio of 14.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.06 and a beta of 1.12. Uniqure NV has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $82.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.51.

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $429,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,352 shares in the company, valued at $20,010,196.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total transaction of $298,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,663.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,178 shares of company stock worth $7,788,420. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Uniqure Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

