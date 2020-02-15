United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Holdings Lowered by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,365 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $19,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 33.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 39.4% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 177.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 7.3% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 117,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,060,000 after buying an additional 7,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.72.

NYSE UPS traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.95. 2,694,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,753,699. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.65 and a 1-year high of $125.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.00%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

