Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,213 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of Univar worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Univar by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 251,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Univar by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Univar by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Univar by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Univar by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE UNVR opened at $22.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.99. Univar Inc has a 1 year low of $17.78 and a 1 year high of $24.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.62.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UNVR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Univar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

