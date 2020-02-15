Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,277 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.17% of Universal Health Services worth $21,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 195 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 102.9% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

UHS traded down $1.57 on Friday, reaching $139.93. 507,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,295. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.31. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.77 and a 52-week high of $157.79. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is presently 8.39%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.21.

In related news, President Marc D. Miller sold 8,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $1,157,958.63. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 186,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,909,062.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

See Also: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.