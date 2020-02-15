UnlimitedIP (UIP) Price Hits $0.0085 on Exchanges

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. UnlimitedIP has a market capitalization of $10.49 million and approximately $567,739.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded down 13.5% against the dollar. One UnlimitedIP token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, HADAX, OTCBTC and Allcoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.22 or 0.03212238 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010011 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00249915 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000811 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00044634 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00153868 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000076 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Profile

UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,236,152,840 tokens. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips. The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io.

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, HADAX, OTCBTC, BigONE and Allcoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnlimitedIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UnlimitedIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

