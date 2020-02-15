US Well Services Inc (NASDAQ:USWS) Short Interest Update

US Well Services Inc (NASDAQ:USWS) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 635,400 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the January 15th total of 601,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of US Well Services stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. US Well Services has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $9.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average of $2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $89.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.55.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Well Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of US Well Services in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of US Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. US Well Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.48.

In other news, Director David J. Matlin purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,690,000.00. 10.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in US Well Services by 3,649.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15,546 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in US Well Services during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in US Well Services by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10,182 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in US Well Services by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 9,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in US Well Services during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

About US Well Services

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services for the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

