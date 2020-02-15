USD Coin (USDC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $827.13 Million

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. During the last week, USD Coin has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. USD Coin has a total market cap of $436.23 million and approximately $827.13 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USD Coin token can now be bought for $1.02 or 0.00010151 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, FCoin, CoinEx and Coinsuper.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.62 or 0.02752991 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00113559 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00007086 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

USDC is a token. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 430,141,523 tokens and its circulating supply is 426,152,373 tokens. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog.

USD Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, FCoin, Coinbase Pro, Crex24, CPDAX, Kucoin, Poloniex, Korbit, LATOKEN, Coinsuper, CoinEx, OKEx and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

