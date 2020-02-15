USDK (USDK) Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 15th. One USDK token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00009784 BTC on exchanges including Coinall, OKEx and OKCoin. During the last week, USDK has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. USDK has a market capitalization of $28.64 million and $42.31 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003246 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $339.11 or 0.03362800 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009926 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00254803 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00043964 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00155206 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000078 BTC.

USDK Token Profile

USDK launched on June 3rd, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 tokens. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink. The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com.

Buying and Selling USDK

USDK can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKCoin, OKEx and Coinall. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

