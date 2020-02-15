USDQ Hits Market Capitalization of $5.47 Million (USDQ)

USDQ (CURRENCY:USDQ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. One USDQ token can currently be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00009909 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. Over the last week, USDQ has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. USDQ has a market cap of $5.47 million and $4,714.00 worth of USDQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005487 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00045361 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.65 or 0.00455421 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001333 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00012509 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001524 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

USDQ Profile

USDQ (CRYPTO:USDQ) is a token. Its launch date was May 30th, 2019. USDQ’s total supply is 5,531,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,504,349 tokens. USDQ’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for USDQ is blog.platinum.fund. The official website for USDQ is usdq.platinum.fund.

Buying and Selling USDQ

USDQ can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

