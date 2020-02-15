USS Investment Management Ltd Buys New Holdings in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 51,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in FOX by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 24,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of FOX by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of FOX by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 155,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,776,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 85,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FOX stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,348,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,453,525. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fox Corp has a one year low of $29.69 and a one year high of $41.95.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.14. FOX had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Corp will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.49%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FOXA. Zacks Investment Research lowered FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FOX from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cfra increased their price objective on FOX from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.23.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

