USS Investment Management Ltd Buys New Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 7.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,063,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,859,000 after purchasing an additional 146,643 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in AutoZone by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 605,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,610,000 after buying an additional 83,222 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in AutoZone by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 161,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,612,000 after buying an additional 63,946 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in AutoZone by 67.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 100,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,612,000 after buying an additional 40,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in AutoZone by 8.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 467,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,559,000 after buying an additional 34,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoZone news, VP William R. Hackney sold 5,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,222.09, for a total transaction of $6,176,442.86. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,166.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AZO shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wedbush cut shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $1,375.00 to $1,225.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,350.00 target price (up previously from $1,275.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,415.00 target price (up previously from $1,225.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone to $1,278.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. AutoZone has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,240.40.

NYSE:AZO traded down $13.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,053.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,299. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $886.95 and a fifty-two week high of $1,274.41. The firm has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,128.56 and its 200-day moving average is $1,132.88.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $14.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $13.74 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 96.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $13.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 66.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

