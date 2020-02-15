USS Investment Management Ltd Invests $1.94 Million in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX)

USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 52,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Xerox by 358.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,979,000 after buying an additional 977,310 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Xerox by 17.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,995,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,591,000 after purchasing an additional 452,249 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in Xerox by 87.0% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 654,349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,572,000 after buying an additional 304,505 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Xerox in the fourth quarter worth $9,514,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 47.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 705,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,098,000 after buying an additional 228,538 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XRX traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $37.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,333,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083,138. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.73. Xerox Corp has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $39.47.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 19.47%. Xerox’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xerox Corp will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XRX shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on Xerox to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Xerox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Xerox from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

About Xerox

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

