USS Investment Management Ltd Makes New $1.91 Million Investment in Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI)

USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Capri by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Capri by 183.7% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Capri during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Capri during the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Capri in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Capri in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Capri from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Capri from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Capri currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Shares of Capri stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,135,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,679,136. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.57 and a 200 day moving average of $33.18. Capri Holdings Ltd has a 1-year low of $25.25 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.90.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Capri had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Ltd will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

