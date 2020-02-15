USS Investment Management Ltd Makes New $1.92 Million Investment in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $428,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of KLA by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at $1,426,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 35,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KLAC traded down $2.44 on Friday, reaching $176.28. The stock had a trading volume of 853,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,011. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. KLA Corporation has a 1 year low of $101.34 and a 1 year high of $184.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.06. The company has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.65.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 21.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that KLA Corporation will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.19%.

In other KLA news, EVP Teri A. Little sold 2,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.13, for a total value of $515,180.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 4,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.13, for a total transaction of $729,530.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,657 shares of company stock worth $1,344,037 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on KLA from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of KLA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut KLA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.38.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

