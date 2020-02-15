USS Investment Management Ltd Takes Position in XP Inc. (NYSE:XP)

USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of XP during the fourth quarter valued at about $578,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of XP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,776,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of XP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Pelham Global Financials Ltd. bought a new position in shares of XP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,630,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in XP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $736,000.

Shares of NYSE:XP traded down $1.04 on Friday, hitting $40.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 580,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,144. XP Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $43.52.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XP shares. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of XP in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of XP in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of XP in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of XP in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of XP in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.80.

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

