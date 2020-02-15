V-ID Achieves Market Cap of $5.88 Million (VIDT)

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. V-ID has a market cap of $5.88 million and approximately $778,621.00 worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One V-ID token can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001320 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX. During the last seven days, V-ID has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00051088 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 256.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.96 or 0.00465714 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $621.80 or 0.06166022 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00068000 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005082 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00025168 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003697 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001567 BTC.

V-ID Profile

VIDT is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 59,099,206 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,387,220 tokens. The official website for V-ID is about.v-id.org. The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain. The official message board for V-ID is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6.

V-ID Token Trading

V-ID can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V-ID should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

