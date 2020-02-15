v.systems Reaches Market Cap of $94.95 Million (VSYS)

v.systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. Over the last seven days, v.systems has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. v.systems has a market capitalization of $94.95 million and $4.86 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last day. One v.systems coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0494 or 0.00000482 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

v.systems Coin Profile

VSYS is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 3,838,353,582 coins and its circulating supply is 1,923,495,118 coins. The official message board for v.systems is medium.com/vsystems. v.systems’ official website is www.v.systems. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin.

v.systems Coin Trading

v.systems can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

