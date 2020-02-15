Valor Token (VALOR) Price Hits $0.34 on Major Exchanges

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Valor Token has a market cap of $6.88 million and approximately $546,960.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Valor Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00003464 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb and BitMax. In the last week, Valor Token has traded 23.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00050037 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 265.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.30 or 0.00487656 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $615.40 or 0.06212718 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00068125 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00025223 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003601 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001496 BTC.

Valor Token Token Profile

Valor Token (VALOR) is a token. Its launch date was October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 tokens. Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc. The official message board for Valor Token is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog. Valor Token’s official website is smartvalor.io/en.

Buying and Selling Valor Token

Valor Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Valor Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Valor Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

