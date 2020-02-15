Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Sepio Capital LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Sepio Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,722 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Sepio Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $19,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000.

VWO traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.77. The stock had a trading volume of 8,417,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,612,959. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.30 and a 200 day moving average of $42.25. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.98 and a 1 year high of $45.92.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

