Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Sepio Capital LLC

Sepio Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 329,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 9.2% of Sepio Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Sepio Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $97,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Family Management Corp lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 148.7% in the 3rd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter.

VOO stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $310.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,636,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,911,420. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $250.34 and a 1 year high of $310.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $300.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.13.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

