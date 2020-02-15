Veil Price Hits $0.0390 on Top Exchanges (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Veil coin can currently be bought for $0.0390 or 0.00000390 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and VINEX Network. Veil has a total market cap of $2.28 million and $47,058.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Veil has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Veil

Veil’s total supply is 67,182,083 coins and its circulating supply is 58,341,154 coins. Veil’s official website is veil-project.com. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil.

Buying and Selling Veil

Veil can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: VINEX Network and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

