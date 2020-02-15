Veil (VEIL) Tops One Day Volume of $47,140.00

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded up 10.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 14th. One Veil coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0396 or 0.00000386 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex and VINEX Network. Over the last seven days, Veil has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. Veil has a market cap of $2.31 million and approximately $47,140.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $356.77 or 0.03472654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009739 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00250108 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00042905 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00158027 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

Veil’s total supply is 67,130,243 coins and its circulating supply is 58,289,314 coins. Veil’s official website is veil-project.com. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Veil Coin Trading

Veil can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: VINEX Network and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

