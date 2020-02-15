Velas Market Cap Reaches $22.06 Million (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 15th. In the last seven days, Velas has traded down 19.3% against the dollar. One Velas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000167 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a market capitalization of $22.06 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,058,196,043 coins and its circulating supply is 1,327,113,452 coins. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html.

Buying and Selling Velas

Velas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

