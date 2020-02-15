Verasity (VRA) Achieves Market Cap of $3.35 Million

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Verasity token can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including ProBit Exchange and HitBTC. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $3.35 million and approximately $329,696.00 worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Verasity has traded up 45.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

1irstcoin (FST) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00011311 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00019965 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 89.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00194798 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00009369 BTC.

Verasity Profile

VRA is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,839,985,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,881,289,143 tokens. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech.

Buying and Selling Verasity

Verasity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

