VeriCoin (VRC) Trading 18% Lower This Week

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 15th. VeriCoin has a total market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $2,505.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0400 or 0.00000401 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, Poloniex and Bleutrade. In the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded 18% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00047187 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00069508 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001040 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,465.67 or 1.04959481 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00075286 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000585 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000409 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VeriCoin (VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 7th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 32,497,079 coins. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com. VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VeriCoin Coin Trading

VeriCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Bittrex, Livecoin, Poloniex, Cryptopia, Upbit and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

