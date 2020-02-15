VeriME Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (VME)

VeriME (CURRENCY:VME) traded 32.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. In the last week, VeriME has traded 23.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. VeriME has a market capitalization of $16,479.00 and $103.00 worth of VeriME was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriME token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, CoinBene and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VeriME alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00050153 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 257.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.44 or 0.00477911 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $611.47 or 0.06159825 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00068245 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005127 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00025429 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003602 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001539 BTC.

VeriME Profile

VeriME (CRYPTO:VME) is a token. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2018. VeriME’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,048,389 tokens. VeriME’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi and its Facebook page is accessible here. VeriME’s official message board is medium.com/verime. The Reddit community for VeriME is /r/Verime. The official website for VeriME is www.verime.mobi/home.

Buying and Selling VeriME

VeriME can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinBene and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriME directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriME should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriME using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VeriME Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriME and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.