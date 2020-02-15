VeriumReserve Hits Market Capitalization of $273,459.00 (VRM)

VeriumReserve (CURRENCY:VRM) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 15th. In the last week, VeriumReserve has traded down 26% against the U.S. dollar. VeriumReserve has a total market capitalization of $273,459.00 and approximately $560.00 worth of VeriumReserve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriumReserve coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001054 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Bittrex and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.60 or 0.00796944 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009701 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00047040 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000053 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00068999 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00008264 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006814 BTC.

VeriumReserve Profile

VeriumReserve (CRYPTO:VRM) is a PoWT coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2016. VeriumReserve’s total supply is 2,597,793 coins. VeriumReserve’s official Twitter account is @VeriumReserve and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VeriumReserve is www.vericoin.info/veriumlaunch.html.

VeriumReserve Coin Trading

VeriumReserve can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriumReserve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriumReserve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriumReserve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

