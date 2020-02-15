Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Position Raised by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,772 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,635 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $23,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 403,298 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $24,343,000 after buying an additional 58,674 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 20,277 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 65,471 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,744 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth $298,000. 65.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. New Street Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.58.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.51. 9,137,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,025,754. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.26 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $242.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

