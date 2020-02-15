Veros Price Tops $0.0008 (VRS)

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded 22% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. In the last seven days, Veros has traded flat against the dollar. One Veros token can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Crex24 and Livecoin. Veros has a total market cap of $22,189.00 and $6,028.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Veros Profile

Veros’ launch date was November 1st, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 79,916,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,733,231 tokens. Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency. Veros’ official website is vedh.io.

Veros Token Trading

Veros can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Livecoin and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

