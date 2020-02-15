Very Critical News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) Stock Price

News articles about Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) have been trending very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Cemex SAB de CV earned a media sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the construction company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CX shares. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cemex SAB de CV in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on Cemex SAB de CV from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cemex SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.14.

CX stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.90. 5,730,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,541,278. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.78. Cemex SAB de CV has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $5.13.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

