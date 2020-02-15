VestChain (VEST) Achieves Market Cap of $23.94 Million

VestChain (CURRENCY:VEST) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. Over the last week, VestChain has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. VestChain has a market capitalization of $23.94 million and $43,450.00 worth of VestChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VestChain token can now be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Token Store.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003276 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $352.76 or 0.03441182 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009755 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00257262 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00043876 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00157639 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003101 BTC.

About VestChain

VestChain’s total supply is 8,848,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,078,400,000 tokens. VestChain’s official website is vestchain.io. VestChain’s official Twitter account is @vestchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VestChain Token Trading

VestChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Token Store. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VestChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VestChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VestChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

