Viacoin (VIA) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $284,006.00

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. In the last seven days, Viacoin has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. Viacoin has a market cap of $5.75 million and approximately $284,006.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00002499 BTC on exchanges including Poloniex, Bittrex, Binance and Upbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.41 or 0.00779784 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009735 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000053 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006936 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000427 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 18th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,164,287 coins. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Viacoin

Viacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Coinroom, OOOBTC, YoBit, Poloniex, Binance and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

