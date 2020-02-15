VIBE 1-Day Volume Hits $427,334.00 (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One VIBE token can now be bought for about $0.0192 or 0.00000194 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Binance. Over the last week, VIBE has traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. VIBE has a market cap of $5.00 million and $427,334.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VIBE alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $318.45 or 0.03210774 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010083 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00243906 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000806 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00044891 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00154408 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000076 BTC.

VIBE Profile

VIBE’s launch date was July 25th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling VIBE

VIBE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIBE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIBE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.