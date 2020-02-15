Viberate Trading 29.6% Higher Over Last Week (VIB)

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 15th. In the last week, Viberate has traded up 29.6% against the U.S. dollar. Viberate has a total market capitalization of $5.77 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viberate token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0300 or 0.00000301 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Livecoin, HitBTC and Bancor Network.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Viberate

Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,159,794 tokens. Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Viberate’s official website is www.viberate.com.

Viberate Token Trading

Viberate can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Coinbe, OKEx, HitBTC, Upbit, IDEX, Bancor Network, Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viberate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viberate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

