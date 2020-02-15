Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 427,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,794 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Prologis worth $39,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Prologis by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 331,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,230,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Prologis by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,595,000 after buying an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Prologis by 742.1% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,966,000 after buying an additional 30,670 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Prologis by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its position in Prologis by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 83,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,445,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Prologis from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Prologis from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Prologis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Prologis from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.79.

Shares of Prologis stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.55. 3,296,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,523,141. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.02. Prologis Inc has a one year low of $68.96 and a one year high of $97.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The business had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.32 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 47.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis Inc will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

