Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 272.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 643,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470,716 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Centene worth $40,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Centene by 71.6% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $1,959,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total value of $31,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 191,500 shares of company stock worth $11,648,920. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Centene from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.21.

CNC traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.94. The stock had a trading volume of 5,962,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,240,987. The stock has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.57. Centene Corp has a one year low of $41.62 and a one year high of $68.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.01 and a 200-day moving average of $54.29.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Centene Corp will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

