Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,722,043 Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 348.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,504,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,722,043 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.41% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $38,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 169,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 75,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 105.0% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 8.3% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LXP traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.55. 1,865,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,539,077. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.60. Lexington Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.86.

In other Lexington Realty Trust news, EVP Lara Sweeney Johnson sold 28,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $314,373.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 370,684 shares in the company, valued at $4,122,006.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LXP shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

