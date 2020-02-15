Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 298,954 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,156,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 298,954 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.98% of PacWest Bancorp worth $40,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 958,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,672,000 after purchasing an additional 70,477 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 125.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 516,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,345 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 332,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,083,000 after acquiring an additional 5,511 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 16.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 322,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,714,000 after acquiring an additional 46,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 295,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,324,000 after acquiring an additional 24,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Mark Yung acquired 2,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,777.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 55,558 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,202.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.09. 930,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,480. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.48. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $32.64 and a one year high of $41.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.67.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $273.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.65 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 34.40%. Analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PACW. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

