Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $38.60 Million Position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 42.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 273,061 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.59% of eHealth worth $38,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of eHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in eHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in eHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in eHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in eHealth by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

EHTH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of eHealth from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of eHealth in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of eHealth in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of eHealth from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.60.

In related news, insider Robert S. Hurley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $138,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott N. Flanders sold 89,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total transaction of $10,121,446.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,500 shares of company stock worth $13,440,919. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EHTH traded up $2.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.19. The stock had a trading volume of 441,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,137. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.00 and its 200 day moving average is $88.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.07. eHealth, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.19 and a 52 week high of $130.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 428.26 and a beta of 0.81.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

