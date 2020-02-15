Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $39.28 Million Stock Holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,547,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 972,782 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of People’s United Financial worth $39,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in People’s United Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in People’s United Financial by 706.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in People’s United Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

PBCT traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.25. 2,308,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,681,239. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $13.81 and a one year high of $18.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.96.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $506.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 1st will be paid a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.08%.

In other news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 90,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $1,478,230.70. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 154,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,849.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lee C. Powlus sold 8,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $144,223.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 125,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,347. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

PBCT has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

