Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $39.50 Million Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 532,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,542 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.15% of PACCAR worth $39,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PCAR traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.74. 2,957,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,925,281. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $83.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.04.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 18.63%.

In other PACCAR news, VP Marco A. Davila sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $482,608.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,734.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PCAR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $70.97 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.29.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.