Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,881,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,294 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.00% of Valvoline worth $39,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,395,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Valvoline by 11.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 500,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,032,000 after purchasing an additional 52,838 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Valvoline by 12.3% in the third quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 471,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,387,000 after purchasing an additional 51,500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Valvoline by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 444,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,526,000 after purchasing an additional 22,165 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Valvoline by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 352,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

VVV traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,059,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,246. Valvoline Inc has a twelve month low of $16.90 and a twelve month high of $23.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.88.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $607.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.85 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 110.76% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.113 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Valvoline from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

In other news, SVP Frances E. Lockwood sold 2,500 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $57,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,617. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

